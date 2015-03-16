Gorgeous branding has the golden touch

The studio used illustrator, Photoshop and Cinema 4d for the branding

Beeta is a new representation agency, working with art directors, illustrators and motion studios across the world. With locations in Europe and the Middle East, it works across everything from commercial, broadcast and film, to illustration and print. Madrid-based creative studio Tavo was tasked with creating the branding for Beeta, with a clear and strong approach at the forefront of the brief.

"We were given so much creative freedom with this project," explains Tavo creative director Tavo Ponce. "The concept was the visual representation of different directors and artists through different materials and shapes. We used the glass for video directors, and gold dots and stripes for illustrators and art directors."

Thomas Burden, illustrator and designer at Handsome Frank said, "The logo and typesetting work great as a standalone piece on the stationery, but the use of a 3D visual language really brings it alive and perfectly conveys a sense of motion as well as a simple, slick assuredness, synonymous with Spanish and Middle Eastern design."

