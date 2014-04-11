Letterpress business cards are a turquoise treat

Using turquoise and metallics makes these cards all the more beautiful

We've seen some really wonderful examples of letterpress business cards and they just keep coming. Combining craft and precision to produce a beautiful aesthetic, these new cards from Singapore based agency Oddds are about as beautiful as they come.

"The identity broadens with usage of letterpress accompanied by glamour with modernism," they explain. "This is created with the intertwining between bronze and a soft tone of turquoise. The play of metal tones and pieces with cotton represents the designer’s ideologies of art direction and design."

Tying in with the rest of the identity, these really stand out due to pretty perfect palette of turquoise and metallic golds. The typography is gorgeous too, making for some of the most beautiful business cards we've ever seen.

