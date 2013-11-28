Seasonal-inspired identity promotes UK's first winter LGBT event

The biggest lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender party of the year is on its way to the UK. And, wanting to promote it in style, the Winter Pride team commissioned UK-based design agency Digitally Roasted Design to create its very own modern identity.

The result is this vibrant, seasonal-inspired design, backed up with a complex but easy-to-use CMS website. The Digitally Roasted Design team comment: "After branding the first UK event of its type, we set about creating a versatile CMS for the Winter Pride team. There were a lot of obstacles to get around, the click to vote feature in the awards and the paid artwork upload section, to mention a few.

"All of these had to be achieved while still making the site fully responsive and quick. The project grew in scope very quickly, meaning we had to manage all the updates and revisions in double quick time. A great project to work on and a great result."

