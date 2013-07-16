Moo.com's beautiful new stationery range

At Creative Bloq, we're big fans of Moo.com, the online business card service for creative professionals. And we especially love its range of 'Luxe Business Cards' - the kind of premium quality cards that were historically only available through traditional lithographic print houses. So we're thrilled that it's now it's added Luxe Notecards, Postcards and MiniCards to the Luxe range.

With triple the thickness and weight of most standard business stationery, Luxe products are printed on Mohawk Superfine paper, and enhanced with a rich seam of colour within the layers of paper.

Moo.com, which opened its first physical store earlier this year, allows you to either upload your own unique design, or customise your stationery using a collection of customisable templates. Print runs start at just 10 pieces.

