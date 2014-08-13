Movie and comic anti-heroes as you've never seen them before

The anti-heroes take over these bottles of beer

The greatest comic book artists have created some of the most memorable characters in the comic book universe. Whilst some praise the likes of Thor, Superman and Spider-Man, designer Butcher Billy tends to sway towards the anti-hereos. Here, he creates some really rather wonderful beer label designs inspired by them.

"This collection of design concepts gather a distinctive line of heroes, antiheroes – or not heroes at all – that have in common a certain way of not being exactly the role model for your kids," he explains. "Yet they're in the pages of comics in your local book shop.

"These characters are the ones that enjoy a pint or two at the local pub before saving the world or – very often – making an even bigger mess. Like it or not, they are the interesting ones, not to mention the most fun. " Take a closer look at the label designs below.

