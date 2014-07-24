A new logo for an all-new Foursquare

The new logo design aims to represent a new approach to the Foursquare app

Geosocial networking app Foursquare has today unveiled a brand new logo and branding overhaul, as well as an entirely new application platform which will be officially launched within the next few weeks. The company has removed the controversial check-in system – once the app's USP – to become a slimmed-down local guidebook personalised to your tastes, akin to Yelp or Google Maps, and the new look has been designed to reflect that.

"We're moving all check-ins to our new app, Swarm," they explain. "Our logo is changing from the check-in checkmark to something representing the new Foursquare. We designed it to be a mix of map pin and superhero emblem. We've always thought of Foursquare as giving you superpowers to explore your city, and our new logo reflects that vision.

The old Foursquare logo was a lot more conventional

"No two people view the world exactly the same, so no two people will have the same experience with the new app," they continue. "This is the beginning of the 'personalised local search' future we’ve been talking about since we started Foursquare. It's been built with the help of our amazing 50,000,000-strong community, with all your tips, check-ins, photos, and the smarts we layered on top of that." Take a look at some sneak peek snaps of the new app below.

