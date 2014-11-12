Online brand Spotify gets physical packaging

What do you think of the winning design?

As one of the biggest suppliers in streaming, it's odd to think that Spotify don't actually have any physical packaging when it comes to their iconic brand. So, the team at Spotify, design students at Berghs School of Communication in Stockholm, Sweden and packaging company BillerudKorsnäs decided to do something about it.

Students were asked to enter a competition in which they would design physical packaging for the streaming service, making it one of the first online brands to receive such a treatment. The event, which is called SPICE:14, ran throughout September and October and team 4 took away the prize with this concept.

"The collaboration with BillerudKorsnäs is in line with the way Berghs structures its full-time courses – reality-based cases supported by specialists with excellent knowledge of the industry," says Pål Pettersson, Head of Graphic Design, Berghs School of Communication.

What do you think of the winning design? Let us know in the comments box below!