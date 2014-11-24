These designs will change the way you think about passports forever

The designs focus on the landscapes of Norway

When you think of passport designs, a beautiful asethetic isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind. With practicality and usability at the top of its priorities, the documentation can often come across as a little boring. Norway, however, decided to change that.

Neue Design Studio were the winners, with their gorgeous take on the Norweigen landscape. "It will be relevant for many years to come and it has clear user benefits. The design is attractive and stylish, the colours are subtle and the abstraction of the landscapes are exciting," said the jury and we couldn't agree more.

