The best Apple Pencil grips in 2023

The best Apple Pencil grips make it easier to hold your stylus firmly, and that makes them a must-have for anyone making art on the iPad. Don't get us wrong: we're huge fans of the Apple Pencil; it's quite simply the best stylus for digital drawing and painting we've experienced to date. But that doesn't mean it's perfect. One of the downsides of its super-sleek design is that many artists find it can be a bit, well, slippery in use.

Thankfully, the best Apple Pencil grips offer a straightforward workaround. Just slip them around your Pencil and you'll be able to hold it more naturally. This will allow you to make marks more effortlessly, and also reduce the amount of strain on your wrist and hand during long drawing sessions.

There are two main styles of grip to choose from. The first covers the whole stylus and the second type only covers part of your Apple Pencil – scroll down for more on the pros and cons of each. We've included both types in our list the best Apple Pencil grips below. Note that most only work with either the Apple Pencil 1 or 2 respectively, so make sure you buy the right one for your stylus (see our Apple Pencil 1 vs Apple Pencil 2 if you're not sure which one you have/need, and our Apple Pencil deals post if you're after a bargain).

The best Apple Pencil grips available now

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

01. UPPERCASE Designs NimbleSleeve (Apple Pencil 2) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil 2 grip overall



For: Apple Pencil 2 + Protective

+ Magnetic charging

+ Supports double tap



This Apple Pencil 2 grip covers your whole stylus and is easy to slide on and off, thanks to a wide opening at the top. It also has a clever faceted design that stops your Pencil from rolling, and it supports magnetic charging and double-tap functionality.

CB rating: 5/5 02. UPPERCASE Designs NimbleSleeve (Apple Pencil 1) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil 1 grip overall



For: Apple Pencil 1 + Protective

+ Sleek and stylish

+ Charging tether



Made with premium silicone, this grip covers your Apple Pencil 1 fully. This helps protect it against dust, dirt, and accidental drops, and its elegant, faceted design prevents rolling. Grab the NimbleSleeve near the front opening for smooth entry and removal.

CB rating: 5/5 03. MoKo Silicone Grip Holder View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil grip for value



For: Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2



+ Value buy

+ Hypo-allergenic

- Colour combos limited



This grip comes in packs of two, three or four, making it great value. Made of hypoallergenic silicone, its curvy design makes it very ergonomic, helping to reduce finger fatigue. It doesn't support magnetic charging, though.

CB rating: 4/5 04. UPPERCASE Designs Premium NimbleGrip View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil grip for ergonomics



For: Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2



+ Ergonomic

+ Easy to remove

- No magnetic charging



Just covering part of your stylus, the UPPERCASE NimbleGrip's hexagonal design provides excellent grip, prevents rolling, and reduces aches and pains when drawing for long sessions.

CB rating: 4/5 05. AhaStyle Cute Case Sleeve View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil grip for cute looks



For: Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2



+ Cute and fun

+ Nice gift

- Not everyone's taste



The fruit-based design of the AhaStyle Cute Case Sleeve will put a smile on your face, and its 0.4mm thickness means it's also magnet charging-friendly and won't interfere with your Pencil's double-tap functionality. This makes a great gift.

CB rating: 4/5 06. Kelifang Silicone cover (Apple Pencil 2) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Solid, reliable option for Apple Pencil 2



For: Apple Pencil 2



+ Durable

+ Reliable

+ Magnetic charging

- Not very exciting



Here's another slim, silicone grip that covers your Apple Pencil 2 fully and supports magnetic charging. This product also comes with two soft nib covers, to protect your Apple Pencil nibs from scratching when you're not using them.

CB rating: 4/5 07. Hydream Silicone Case for Apple Pencil View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Cleverly designed grip for Apple Pencil 1



For: Apple Pencil 1



+ Tethered cap holder

+ Nib holders included

- One one colour option



This soft silicone sleeve envelops and hugs your pencil tightly, which means it's a little fiddly to slip on, but does a good job at preventing sliding. It comes with a tethered cap holder and two protective nib covers.

CB rating: 4/5 08. MoKo Apple Pencil Cover View at Amazon (opens in new tab) The best retractable grip for Apple Pencil 1



For: Apple Pencil 1



+ Retractable design

+ Useful clip

+ Lots of colours



This grip has a clever design that allows you to retract the pen tip into the case, to protect it from accidental damage when you're not using it. It also features an integrated clip to attach your Pencil onto your bag, iPad case and clothes.

CB rating: 4/5 09. Ztylus Metal Protective Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The best Apple Pencil grip made of metal For: Apple Pencil 1



+ Protective

+ Durable

+ Useful clip



The Ztylus Metal Protective Case is a stylish and functional alternative to silicone. Precision CNC-machined from aircraft-grade aluminum and hand polished, it's very strong, and it comes with a handy clip for attaching to a bag.

CB rating: 4/5

What are the different types of Apple Pencil grip? The first Apple Pencil grip covers the whole pencil and so provides a degree of protection from accidental damage. Note, though, that this type of grip is usually a little fiddly to slip on and off, and if you have an Apple Pencil 2, it may interfere with the double-tap function. The second type only covers part of your Apple Pencil, so it provides less protection and – if such things are important to you – arguably compromises its sleek aesthetic. Also, you probably won't be able to charge your Apple Pencil 2 magnetically with the grip attached. On the plus side, though, this type of Apple Pencil grip is usually easier to slip on and off, and generally provides a fuller, more ergonomic grip in the hand for drawing and painting.

Read more: