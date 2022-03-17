The best iPad mini keyboards in 2022

Treating yourself to one of the best iPad mini keyboards can help turn an already impressive little tablet into a full-bore productivity machine. The iPad mini (particularly the recent iPad mini 6 with its A15 chip, full Apple Pencil support and 8.3-inch display) makes an amazing pocket-size digital design platform, but if you're sending lots of emails or doing other writing on it, typing on that little screen gets old pretty quickly.

For comfortable typing, you'll probably need a keyboard that's larger than the iPad mini itself, and there are some great options available. If you have an iPad mini 4 or better you can even use Apple's own Magic Keyboard; more on that in a bit. However if you're not planning on doing a lot of typing but you'd still rather have actual keys beneath your fingertips, there are also some top choices that are more in line with the iPad mini's size, including options that come complete with a case.

The best iPad mini keyboards right now

(Image credit: Apple)

01. Apple Magic Keyboard The best iPad mini keyboard overall Specifications Keyboard format : International, plus 16 national formats Size : 0.41–1.09 x 27.89 x 11.49 cm Weight: 239 g Multi-device : Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Maplin UK View at Apple UK Reasons to buy + Great build quality + Flawless performance + Top compatibility Reasons to avoid - Premium price

If you're in a hurry and need to know what the best iPad mini keyboard is, that's easy: it's Apple's own Magic Keyboard. Obviously you have to pay a premium for it, but if you're serious about having a proper keyboard for your iPad mini, rather than something to tap out the occasional email with, it's definitely worth the expense.

It's compact but comfortable to use, and it'll pair instantly with any iPad running iPadOS, so if you have anything from an iPad mini 4 onwards you'll be good to go, and if you have a Mac or iPhone you can use it with them too. The Magic Keyboard has an incredible battery life and should go for a month or so on a single charge, and there's even a set of function keys for controlling all that useful stuff like brightness. volume and so on.

(Image credit: Omoton)

02. Omoton Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard The best budget iPad mini keyboard option Specifications Keyboard format : International, plus 16 iPad hotkeys Size : 28.5 x 12 x 0.6 cm Weight: 282 g Multi-device : Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Looks good + Performs well Reasons to avoid - Definite budget feel - Needs AA batteries

Keen on the look of the Magic Keyboard but can't justify the expense? Omoton's ultra-slim Bluetooth people might fool people from a distance, and it comes in at a fraction of the Magic Keyboard's price. Obviously you get what you pay for; this is a plastic keyboard, not brushed aluminium, but despite its bargain bin price there are some great features to be had here, including a set of multimedia function keys like you get with the Magic Keyboard, and a decent battery life that should see it run for months off a pair of AAs.

(Image credit: Logitech)

03. Logitech MX Keys Mini The best iPad mini 6 keyboard Specifications Keyboard format : International, plus 9 national formats Size : 29.59 x 13.19 x 2.09 cm Weight: 506 g Multi-device : Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at John Lewis View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Smart backlighting + Solid build + Emoji key! Reasons to avoid - Another expensive option

Perfect for the iPad mini 6 (not to mention plenty of other iPad models), Logitech's MX Keys Mini is a feature-packed minimalist keyboard that comes in at about the same price as the Apple Magic Keyboard, while boasting some impressive features, such as smart illumination that turns on the keyboard's backlighting when your fingers approach and turns it off again when you've finished typing.

One little touch that you may or may not appreciate is a dedicated emoji key, and there's a whole set of multimedia shortcut keys included too. Battery life's great, too; while it'll go for 10 days on full charge with the lighting on, if you switch it off you'll get up to five months.

(Image credit: Boriyuan)

04. Boriyuan iPad Mini 6 Keyboard Case The best iPad mini case with keyboard Specifications Keyboard format : International Size : 28.1 x 17.8 x 3.2 cm Weight: 550 g Multi-device : No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Backlit keys + Handy case + Removable keyboard Reasons to avoid - Cramped size

If you want a case as well as the best iPad mini keyboard and you want to keep things simple, it makes a lot of sense to combine the two. And right now if you have an iPad mini 6, this keyboard case from Boriyuan is the best option. It combines a case that doubles up as a stand (and also features an Apple Pencil holder) with a mini backlit keyboard that has three brightness levels and seven lighting colours.

The Bluetooth keyboard attaches magnetically so you can easily detach it when it's not needed, and while it's a little on the tiny side (you wouldn't want to use it for all-day writing sessions) it has a full set of function keys and it's also compatible with Windows and Android devices.

(Image credit: IKOS)

05. IKOS Foldable Wireless Keyboard The best foldable iPad mini keyboard Specifications Keyboard format : International Size : 14.48 x 1.19 x 7.87 cm Weight: 145 g Multi-device : Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Supremely portable + Great size when unfolded + Useful stand + Long battery life

Unless you have tiny hands, a keyboard the same size as an iPad mini is likely to be a bit too small for comfortable typing. However if you want something of a similar size that's easier to use, this folding keyboard should do the trick. Folded up it's slightly smaller than an iPad mini and nicely portable, but once it's opened out it provides a decent-sized typing surface.

The IKOS keyboard is made of aluminium, with scissor switches in its keys for a responsive typing feel. Its batteries will last up to 560 hours in standby and 80 hours in normal use, and as an added bonus its case doubles up as a stand for your iPad mini (or any other compatible device).

(Image credit: Logitech)

06. Logitech Keys-to-Go Ultra-Portable The best slimline keyboard for iPad mini Specifications Keyboard format : International, plus 6 national formats Size : 0.6 x 24.2 x 13.7 cm Weight: 180 g Multi-device : Yes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at argos.co.uk View at Currys 134 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Spill and dust-resistant + Slim, tough and lightweight Reasons to avoid - A little small - Needs more than a light touch

For an iPad mini keyboard that you can take anywhere with confidence, Logitech's Keys-to-Go Ultra-Portable is an excellent (if pricey) choice. It's small, slim and lightweight, and it's wrapped in a durable, liquid-repellent covering that means you don't have to worry about spills or even fluff from your bag clogging up the keys.

It's compatible with all iOS devices and has a set of shortcut keys to make your life easier, and its rechargeable battery can go for up to three months if you're typing for two hours a day. It's maybe just a little on the wee side for lengthy typing sessions, and while it has scissor keys, that tough coating means that you might have to use a little more pressure than with most keyboards. On the whole, though, this is one tough little cookie.

(Image credit: ONHI)

07. ONHI Wireless Keyboard Case for iPad Mini 5 The best iPad mini 5 keyboard case Specifications Keyboard format : International Size : 20.32 x 20.32 x 1.27 cm Weight: 453.59 g Multi-device : No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Tough aluminium case + Optional backlighting + Adjustable hinge Reasons to avoid - Surprisingly expensive

If you have an older iPad mini 5 and want a combined keyboard and case, this wireless keyboard case from ONHI does a fine job. It provides a hard aluminium casing for your iPad mini, and an attached wireless keyboard complete with a proper hinge so that you can angle your device exactly at the viewing position that's most comfortable for you; no need to prop it up.

The keyboard has optional backlighting, although that seriously affects the battery life; you'll get around five hours of backlit use, or up to 180 hours without lighting. Again, this one is likely to be a little on the small side for extended typing, but as an all-in-one solution it's a difficult one to beat.

(Image credit: Arteck)

08. Arteck iPad Mini 5 / Mini 4 Keyboard Another great budget iPad mini keyboard Specifications Keyboard format : International Size : ‎21.4 x 17.5 x 2.2 cm Weight: 300 g Multi-device : No Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Hinged stand + Decent performance Reasons to avoid - Slightly cramped - Battery life is lacking

Another great choice for older iPad mini models, this cheap and cheerful model from Arteck doesn't feature a case, but it does have a hinged clip that you can slot your iPad mini into, and use the keyboard as a screen protector if you wish. The hinge means that you can angle your iPad however you want for comfortable viewing (up to 130 degrees), and the keyboard itself feels good to type on, especially considering the low price.

Once more it's a little on the small side for extended comfort, and while the battery life isn't the best (up to 50 hours on one charge), it'll take a full charge in about an hour so that's not too much of a problem.

