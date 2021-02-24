The best iPhone 12 cases for 2021

Having one of the best iPhone 12 cases is an absolute must if you've just splashed a stack of cash on Apple's latest smartphone. Obviously nobody ever plans on actually dropping their iPhone 12, but accidents happen and while hindsight is a wonderful thing, you're better off spending a bit more money on a case now rather than wishing you had when you're staring ruefully at a smashed screen.

Luckily there are plenty of iPhone 12 cases to choose from in lots of styles and at pretty much every price point. Whether you want a case that's purely protective or something easier on the eye with added features, you're certain to be spoiled for choice. And either way, you want to make sure you've got protection for what is undoubtedly one of the best camera phones currently on the market.

We've made things easier for you by picking out eight of the best iPhone 12 cases; they're all available for each of the iPhone 12's four models, most of them support MagSafe accessories and they'll all let you charge wirelessly without having to remove your case (speaking of which, don't forget to check our roundup of the best iPhone chargers).

The best iPhone 12 cases available now

(Image credit: Apple)

01. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe A great no-nonsense case iPhone 12 compatibility: iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max | Material: Silicone | Wireless charging compatible: Yes £39 View at John Lewis & Partners Easy fit MagSafe compatible Simple but effective

If all you need for your iPhone 12 is a basic, reliable case, it's hard to go wrong with Apple's own Silicone Case with MagSafe. Its silicone exterior is soft to the touch but tough enough to protect your iPhone from knocks and drops, and inside there's a microfibre lining for added protection.

It's easy to attach and detach thanks to its built-in magnets; these also make it just as easy to hit the right alignment for wireless charging. There's a range of colour choices available, and the Silicone Case comes in all sizes, from iPhone 12 Mini up to the Pro Max, and it's available for earlier iPhones too.

Buy Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe for:

(Image credit: Apple)

02. Apple Leather Case with MagSafe Treat your iPhone to a leather jacket iPhone 12 compatibility: iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max | Material: Leather | Wireless charging compatible: Yes Check Amazon MagSafe compatible Durable leather Easy fit

Fine though Apple's silicone case is, we'd almost certainly choose to spend a little bit extra on the leather case. It's functionally identical to the silicone option, with built-in magnets for easy attaching and detaching and faster wireless charging, and it'll do just as well at protecting your iPhone from drops and scratches, but on the whole there's something a lot more attractive and tactile about leather, especially when you've had it for a while and it's developed a natural patina. All iPhone 12 sizes are catered for, and there are five colour options.

Buy Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for:

(Image credit: Apple)

03. Apple Clear Case Don't hide your iPhone away iPhone 12 compatibility: iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max | Material: Polycarbonate | Wireless charging compatible: Yes £49 View at John Lewis & Partners Tough polycarbonate case MagSafe compatible Scratch-resistant

It's all very well having an attractive case for your phone, but what if that means that people can't tell that you actually a swank new iPhone 12? With Apple's clear case there won't be any doubt.

It's made of clear polycarbonate with a scratch-resistant coating, and as with Apple's other cases it has built-in magnets for quick attachment and removal, not to mention easier and faster wireless charging. As it's clear, there aren't any colour options, but it's available in all the sizes.

Buy Apple Clear Case for:

(Image credit: Mujjo)

04. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case A leather case with room for your plastic iPhone 12 compatibility: iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max | Material: Leather | Wireless charging compatible: Yes Prime £44.95 View at Amazon Built-in card holder Soft-touch leather

The big downside to Apple's cases is that if you want somewhere to stash your cards you'll have to pay quite a bit extra for a MagSafe wallet. Frankly we'd rather avoid having our cards in the same place as our phone, but if you're not fussed about putting all your eggs in one basket then Mujjo's leather wallet case is a fine alternative to Apple's leather case, with the added benefit of space to stash your cards.

Its card pocket will hold two to three cards, it's made of soft-touch, organically aged leather with a microfibre-lined interior, and there are three colour options: black, blue and tan.

Buy Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for:

(Image credit: Bellroy)

05. Bellroy Phone Case This leather case doubles as a stand iPhone 12 compatibility: iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max | Material: Leather | Wireless charging compatible: Yes Visit Site Built-in card holder Works as a stand Expensive

If you're using your iPhone 12 for video conferencing then it's useful to have something to keep it upright while leaving your hands free. Normally you'd have to buy a holder or prop it against something, but this leather case from Bellroy will do the job nicely.

It's another leather case in seven colour options, and it costs a bit more than both Apple's leather case and the Mujjo option above, but its integrated card section could be a clincher here. There's room in it for up to three cards, and when folded out the cover doubles up as a handy stand; a small touch, but a welcome one.

Buy Bellroy phone case for:

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

06. Ted Baker Mirror Case Give your iPhone a bit of floral glam iPhone 12 compatibility: iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max | Material: Faux leather | Wireless charging compatible: Yes Prime £23.95 View at Amazon Card holder Built-in mirror Floral design

Finding all these iPhone 12 cases a bit too functional and just a little blokey? Here's Ted Baker coming to the rescue with this delightful mirror case. It's a book-style faux leather case with a beautiful jasmine design, complete with an electroplated housing shell and a card holder.

The real selling point, though, is its internal mirror; perfect for touching up your make-up on the go without having to either try to see your reflection in your powered-off screen, or make do with the front-facing camera. The model featured is for the iPhone 12 Mini, but there are options for all sizes available.

Buy Ted Baker Mirror Case for:

(Image credit: Smartish)

07. Smartish Gripzilla iPhone Armor Case Maximum protection for your iPhone iPhone 12 compatibility: iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max | Material: Polycarbonate | Wireless charging compatible: Yes Prime £19.18 View at Amazon Tough and tactile Air pocket corners Not a great looker

Want to give your precious iPhone 12 that little bit of extra protection? You could do a lot worse than this option from Smartish. It features grooved sides and textured surface so even if you have the butteriest of fingers it won't slip out of your hands, and even if it does, your phone will be thoroughly protected thanks to a sturdy build and air pocket corners.

It's not the prettiest case we've seen, and it doesn't play nicely with MagSafe accessories, but it won't get in the way of wireless charging and it delivers where it matters.

Buy Smartish Gripzilla iPhone Armor Case for:

(Image credit: Nudient)

08. Nudient Thin Case v3 Super slim protection iPhone 12 compatibility: iPhone 12/Mini/Pro/Pro Max | Material: Rubberised material | Wireless charging compatible: Yes Check Amazon Super slim Grippy and protective Looks fantastic

Want a case that protects your iPhone 12 but doesn't get in the way? The third version of Nudient's slim case is available now, and once it's fitted you'll hardly notice it's there. Designed by Jesper Ståhl, the Nudient Slim Case V3 is made to fit seamlessly to your phone, with magnets making it easy to attach and detach, and it protects all four edges of your iPhone as well as the camera.

Coated with three layers of rubberised material for a superior grip, it also has a premium suede fabric on the inside to prevent dust build-up from scratching your phone, and there are seven colour options to choose from.

Buy Nudient Thin Case v3 for:

