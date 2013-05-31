Capture colour inspiration with Adobe Kuler

Originally annouced in October 2011, Adobe has now released Kuler, its colour picker app for iPhone.

Colour themes can be generated in two ways, firstly, using the iPhone camera, Kuler captures five points of colour in any scene, creating a swatch that you can then tweak, save and send to other Adobe apps, including Illustrator. Alternatively, you can extract colour from images in your own photo stream, Flickr, or the web.

The app has a number of useful options to tweak swatches after a palette has been created, including a color wheel, preset color modes and RGB sliders. And, if you don't have an iPhone, colour palettes can also be uploaded to a new Kuler web-based interface, which launched alongside the app.

Capture, tweak and save colour swatches with Adobe Kuler

Like this? Read these!

How to build an app: try these great tutorials

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

What you think of Adobe Kuler? Let us know in the comments!