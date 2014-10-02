15 inspiring design quotes to get you through the day

Click the image to see the full size infographic

We all have those days when you just can't get into the creative spirit; whether it's the weak coffee or the rough commute, sometimes those creative juices just won't flow. Thankfully, there's plenty of inspiration to be had and this infographic could be the perfect start to your day.

Charting 15 inspirational quotes from design legends such as Albert Einstein, Ellen Lupton, Alex King and Marissa Mayer, it's a brilliant way to give yourself the creative kick you need. Whilst some adhere to design specifically, other quotes are simply inspirational for life that will help you to do the best work possible.

Designed by the folks over at Web Mag, the execution is beautiful. Using bright and bold colours, the cute illustrations that accompany each quote really bring the words to life. Take a look at some of our favourites below and be sure to check out the full infographic.

[via Web Mag]

What are the quotes that inspire you the most? Let us know in the comments box below!