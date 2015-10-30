Creative resumés: does less equal more?

This design student goes for a simple approach

Breaking into the design industry is no mean feat, with plenty of talented folks out there doing everything they can to bag that entry-level job or that new client. We've seen a wide range of creative resumés from chocolate bars and boxes to an in-your-face effort.

However, are employers and agencies tiring of these out-of-the-box ideas? Should you be going back to basics when it comes to your CV? Polish design student Miłosz Gierczak has done just that, with this minimalist brochure offering – showcasing his skills with a simple black and white effort.

"The black and white colour pallete belongs to every point in design. Black for basic forms in graphic design, white for space, black for typography, white for spacing between letters, black and white for b&w photography," Gierczak said of the design.

The CV is designed as a brochure

Do you think less is more here?

The branding is showcased throughout each piece of stationary

[via Design Taxi]

