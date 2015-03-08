how to be happy in your day job

Sue Murphy made the move to Wolff Olins to be happy in her day job. Illustration © Karan Singh

How do you make sure you're happy in your job? Whilst there's aspects to almost every role that you might not be particularly fond of, you can certainly get into good habits that will ensure you approach the office with a smile on your face. Speaking on day three of OFFSET, Wolff Olins' art director Sue Murphy shares her experiences.

01. Mix up your skills

"Dont conform, be disruptive," says Murphy. "An unexpected mix of skills will make better stuff, a melting pot is exciting and brings a unique perspective." This was the quote from Wolff Olins that pushed Murphy into making the move to their offices, encouraging her to learn new ways of approaching her role. "I missed learning. Art direction allowed me to do that again."

02. Look at when you were last happy

"Burning out is a common thing that happens in the design industry," she continues. "No time off, high standards turning into impossible standards, no control and feeling like you're never good enough will ensure you lose all creativity. Look at when you were last happy. This will help you to really hone in on aspects that will ultimately improve your work."

03. Do stuff that's not under your title

Polyhistors allowed Murphy to expand her skills into other things, such as writing. "It came about as a little place on the internet to encourage sharing of knowledge, storytelling, or – if anything – to make you sound incredibly interesting on your next date. Doing this, means you can dip into stuff that you really enjoy and mix up your day a bit."

04. Meet with other creatives

"If you're really stuck for inspiration and creativity, meeting with other creatives will produce a spark in you like no one else can muster," enthuses Murphy. "See what inspires them and why; pick their brains; discuss their recent projects and their processes. You'll leave feeling refreshed and revitalised."

05. Keep it personal

"I have no idea what I'm doing most of the time," laughs Murphy. "But one thing I always keep in mind what I like personally. Bringing this into your day job will ensure you create the best work you possibly can. Your personality puts your own stamp on whatever you produce and will make you happy in the long run."

This year, Computer Arts has teamed up with OFFSET to bring you an exclusive offer. Simply sign up to a two-year subscription to Computer Arts magazine and only pay for one. Take advantage of this great offer here.

Liked this? Read these!