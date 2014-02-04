Kickstarter campaign wants to teach your kids coding

There's no denying that our world is increasingly becoming a digital one. Often penned as the 21st century literacy, coding is fast becoming an imperative skill for today's job market. So, with that in mind, designer Linda Liukas has created this Kickstarter campaign to enable children to learn coding in a fun and informative way.

"I have spent the last three years teaching programming and making the world of technology more approachable for the millions through co-founding a non-profit called Rails Girls and working at Codecademy," Liukas explains. "I want to combine software with storytelling. I want to write and illustrate a book for young children about the magical world of technology - Hello Ruby."

The activity book teaches children early programming skills and is designed to be enjoyed alone but can also be worked through with an adult. "And best of all - the workbook is designed to be doodled, wrecked and drawn all over," she concludes.

[via Mashable]

