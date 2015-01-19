Pop-up business card doubles as a portfolio

Business cards are one of the best ways you can get your work out to potential clients – whilst emails clog their inbox, an innovative business card design can really catch their eye. Designer Rob Burke has come up with a way to showcase your portfolio within your business card, making for an inspiring way to bag new projects.

"I wanted to create a business card that was interactive and could display photos in an interesting way," Burke explains. "I interned for Matthew Reinhart, who is a world renown pop up book artist so I experimented with a number of different pop up book mechanisms.

"Business cards are essentially the most fundamental physical representation of your personal brand so it's nice to put some effort into that first impression. Now that I've figured out how to get them manufactured I'll be launching a Kickstarter in March for 2 different types of pop up business cards as well as 5" x 7" postcards."

Liked this? Read these!