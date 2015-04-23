Showcase your projects at this year's Cannes Film Festival

This latest Kickstarter campaign will allow you to pay for screen time

Ever wanted to showcase your projects at a world-renowned festival? It's the stuff of dreams and this latest Kickstarter campaign from CURB could make that dream come true. With pledges starting at £1, you can now pay for your creations to be projected on a huge screen at Cannes Film Festival.

Co-CEO Anthony Ganjou explains "Cannes is the biggest film festival in the world, and we wanted to give the whole world the ability to feature at Cannes. We want to give everyone the opportunity to show his or her creative integrity to the biggest names in Hollywood.

"Whether that be showing off your CV to the industry leaders, exhibiting your independent film trailer or asking your partner to marry you, One Minute in Cannes gives you a voice where you would normally not be heard." Is this the latest way to showcase your work to the masses? Will you be pledging? Let us know your thoughts.

