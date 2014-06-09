This stunning promo material is crafted from paper trash

This is one of the best promotional packages we've ever seen

There are some brilliant design portfolios out there that aim to catch the eye of any potential client. This promotional package for design collective Says Who was created by South African based illustrator Shaun Hill and ticks all the right boxes.

"It was made from a variety of left over paper stocks, such as brown cardboard, an old analysis accounting books, newsprint pad, red and yellow poster board, and some old brown envelopes," Hill explains. "Each element was drawn and run through our photocopier, then finished by hand."

The Says Who Junk Mail pack includes a Take-out Menu, Junk Flyers, 14 page illustrated booklet, a poster as well as a pack of 20 chicken stickers. Made up from various sketches and and photocopy experiments, Hill is a force to be reckoned with when to comes to incredibly impressive promotional material.

