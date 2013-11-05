Top agency launches creative event for the West

THREAD aims to bring together the creative community of the South West of England

As a designer, there's a whole host of essential design events every year to sink your teeth into. Here at Creative Bloq, we always welcome new starters when it comes to hosting events so we were thrilled to learn that Bristol-based design agency Fiasco Design have decided to launch a quarterly creative event.

THREAD aims to bring together the creative community of South West England through events, talks and workshops.The first event, ‘From Humble Beginnings’, will feature talks from Spencer Buck - co-founder of the multi award-winning Taxi Studio and creative director, designer and bike enthusiast John McFaul, who will discuss the process of setting up an agency, the jobs that went wrong and the lessons learnt along the way.

Creative director Ben Steers explains, “We’ve been mulling over the idea for an independent creative meet-up style event for almost a year. It seemed strange that with such a strong creative scene in Bristol there wasn’t a platform for creatives to come together on a regular basis, chat and swap ideas".

For more information about the event, head to THREAD.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you got a design event you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments box below!