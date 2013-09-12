Adorable animation showcases the power of design thinking

With statistics suggesting that most new small businesses fail in the first few years, it's a big challenge to set up on your own, and you need every tool in your armoury. And one powerful tool that is often overlooked is design.

Creative agency Design Council has been working with the Arts & Humanities Research Council to measure the value that design thinking brings to small businesses. What they found is that design thinking does so much more than just make products look nicer or work better, it improves the way a business operates.

Their research shows that good design thinking can lead to improved workplaces, happier staff, better service and, as a result, greater customer satisfaction. Depicted in the adorable animation shown above, this is perfect inspiration for any creative struggling to make their way.

Have you seen an inspiring animation? Let us know about it in the comments box below!