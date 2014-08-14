What 50 years of being a graphic designer looks like

Embarking on a career in design is a daunting and ever-exciting step. Whilst some have done it for a few months, others have been creating logos, identities and branding for decades. John Lloyd is one such designer – beginning his career in 1960 – who is able to showcase his inspirations and experiences within the industry.

Here, he has collated a web archive of his works, interviews and more that will allow any aspiring designer or indeed, any fully-fledged graphic designer to learn something new. "The archive is conceived as an educational resource and as a contribution to the online preservation and curation of British graphic design history," he explains.

Having worked with a wide range of clients including BAA, John Lewis, the National Rail System and a wide range of universities, Lloyd has unfathomable experience. Take a look at the extensive range of work on show and be sure to check out a few of our favourite pieces below.

