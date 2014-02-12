It's a question that will garner a wide range of answers and this latest project from It's Nice That aims to bring together those answers to find out - what makes the ideal client? The project is another addition to the Represent series, which has tackled issues such as the ideal candidate and the ideal studio.

It's Nice That editor Rob Alderson explains, "Last year we worked on an investigation into what makes an Ideal Studio environment and this year we’ve followed that up with a look at what factors contribute to a happy, productive and creatively fulfilling client relationship."

The website and design of the project was crafted by the brilliant Hyperkit - showcasing the interviews with their token flair. A new interview will be posted online every day thorughout February, with design agency Anagrama and Studio Thomson already live.

Visit the website to see the interviews for yourself.

What do you think makes the ideal client? Let us know in the comments box below!