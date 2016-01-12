Win £30k to develop your own creative practice

Last year's winners, Adebayo Fakos (Music Producer), Anisa Haghdadi (Creative Producer), Sarah Maple (Visual Artist), Kevin Gaffney (Visual Artist) and Jonnie Bayfield (Writer).

As a creative, you'll no doubt be brimming with ideas – maybe you're developing a new photo editor or creating a unique logo design. But these ideas, more often than not, require a fair bit of cash. Well, if you're aged 18 – 30, Sky Academy Arts Scholarships could be your ticket to the next stage in your creative career.

Partnering with Hiive, the scholarships give five talented artists, living in the UK or Ireland, the time and support to develop their creative practice and take their career to the next level. The Scholarships has supported twenty young artists since its beginnings in 2011.

Each scholar receives £30k towards the development of an artistic project and living costs for one year, as well as mentoring from Sky and the Arts industry, giving access to new skills and networks. You'll also get a short film about your project, with wider developmental support from Sky and Hiive. For more info on how to apply, head here.

Like this? Read these!