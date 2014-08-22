You'd change jobs just to work in these cool offices

Lego has opened its first offices in Turkey

When it comes to design offices, the kind of bland decor that other professionals have to suffer just won't cut it. To truly drive creativity, you need your employees to be surrounded by inspiration ranging from office murals to inventive furniture design.

Istanbul architectural studio O.S.O Architecture got the sweet job of designing Lego's first offices in Turkey, and we love what they've done with the place. It's the perfect environment for any fan of Lego art.

Minifigure fun

"Highly 'compact' and designed in accordance with an intense requirement programme, the spaces have been generally planned in an open-office construction to relieve the intensity," OSO explains. "The entrance hall and the ceiling of the reception have been designed in 'Lego Brick' form.

"In addition, 'Lego Minifigures' have been used both on the walls and also glass partitions. The historical photographs of the company founder, the first employees of the manufacturing plant and the very first production stage have also been used.

"Lego’s corporate colours have been used on different surfaces and in different forms throughout the office." Take a look at some up-close snaps below.

