How Google Maps' Back to the Future Pegman was created

Doc Brown turned out to be the perfect guide for such a project

When Google decided to incorporate historical images into its brilliant Street View, and got B-Reel involved, you knew it was going to lead to something exciting. The idea to transform Google Maps' 'Pegman' into Doc Emmett Brown from classic time-travelling movie Back to the Future is utter genius, and rubber-stamps Google Maps' playful feel as you travel through time via Street View's brilliant new feature.

"With the help of the Google Maps team, we began creating images and GIFs of some of the most interesting changes over time in the world. We watched the construction of the Freedom Tower in New York and the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore," B-Reel explain.

"Once we had the imagery, we needed to create the perfect guide. Our explorations took us into the world of fantasy and science fiction where we brainstormed several iterations of our time traveling Pegman. In partnership with Universal, we bring you the iconic Doc Brown Pegman." We don't know about you but we think the Doc is the pretty perfect guide for this feature. Find out more about Google Maps Time Machine in this video:

Head to B-Reel to find out more about the Street View project.

