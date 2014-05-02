Looney Tunes take a sinister turn in these illustrations

You'll never see the Looney Tunes in the same light again

Looney Tunes more than holds its own amongst the best modern cartoons, with many of its characters becoming pop culture icons. The likes of Bugs Bunny have been adorned across children's merchandise, whilst inspiring plenty of design projects over the years.

Here, your childhood is flipped to the sinister side, as illustrator Rafahu reimagines some of the characters in an entirely new and creepy way. Working with the opening titles of Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny and his friends look hideously beautiful in the illustrative series.

We love the use of light and shadow in the series, as it looks like the characters have a torch placed under their faces - much like a ghost-story teller! Hopefully they won't scare you too much and you can enjoy the inspirational execution.

