The Wizard of Oz as you've never seen it before

These illustrations will make you fall in love with the story all over again

The Wizard of Oz is one of the world's best loved stories. Published in a number of different formats over the years, it's the book illustrations that always stick in our minds. This latest edition is for the unabridged version of 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,' written by L Frank Baum and edited by Usborne Publishing.

Lorena Alvarez Gómez is a freelance illustrator from Bogotá, Colombia, who specialises in the kind of art that you'll instantly fall in love with. She's responsible for these gorgeous reimaginings of Dorothy and co, that have had us falling in love with the story all over again. "Each one of my pieces is an attempt to create a small, colourful and whimsical world," she explains.

"Nature as a protective and nurturing element is always present, embracing playful and elusive characters in a theatrical composition. An important part of my work process is putting together a strong color palette, always looking for surprising and unusual, yet pleasant matches." We think she's got the balance just right.

