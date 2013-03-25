Breathtaking fluid simulation showcases power of RealFlow

Experimenting with something completely new can often produce the most creative results. We're firm believers in stretching your creative muscles to their fullest potential; Paulo Wang has done just that.

SPLASH is Wang's first experiment in learning the basics of fluid sims in RealFlow (yes, we couldn't quite believe it either). If you're unfamiliar with RealFlow, it's an award-winning, industry-standard, out-of-the-box fluid simulation software. Wang says he feels as though he hasn't even scratched the surface yet - but the results look pretty impressive to us.

Made with Cinema 4D, RealFlow and After Effects, this is just the beginning for Wang's RealFlow creations. If this was his very first attempt, we can't wait to see what he comes up with next!

Have you experimented with something new? Let us know in the comments box below!