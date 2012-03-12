3D tutorials for After Effects, Cinema 4D, ZBrush and more

3ds Max tutorials

Learn how to use the bevel profile modifier, build and light 3D object, work with layers and different blend modes, plus envision layouts and typography in 3D.

You'll find all this advice and more on the 3ds Max tutorials page.

After Effects tutorials

Our ever-expanding patch of After Effects projects focuses on tutorials from Computer Arts and 3D World magazines.

It covers working with 3D layers, experimenting with particle effects (Trapcode Form plugin required) and how to create a Dr Who-style 'time tunnel' swirl effect.

Cinema 4D tutorials

What can you expect to find in our hoard of Cinema 4D projects? I'll tell you...

We have 3D tutorials that will teach you how to work with depth of field effects, master the Tracer object and other dynamics tools, and get to grips with the XPresso scripting system.

Maya tutorials

Get your Maya on with a fast-growing list of 3D tutorials that use Autodesk's powerful 3D animation software.

Highlights include: controlling nParticle effects, experimenting with the fluid emission tools, and creating dazzling animations with the Molecular Maya Toolkit plug-in.

ZBrush tutorials

Improve the way you work with ZBrush by listening to experts like Mathew Burniston, Scott Spencer and experienced Jellyfish Pictures VFX-er Mathew Cooling.

You'll find projects ranging from alien creatures to hulking sauropods and colossal carnivores from the BBC's Planet Dinosaur.

Want us to cover anything else? Let us know what 3D tutorials you'd like to see on CreativeBloQ in the future and we'll do our level best to make it happen.