New comic book series creates a web designer superhero

Tal Florentin wanted to find a unique way to showcase UX design tips and advice

You've seen the likes of Captain America, Thor and Batman battle to save the world; equipped with the latest gadgets and admired for their bravery, they're the kind of hero the world has come to adore. But now it's time for the other guys to have their turn – the guys that battle the world of UX design.

That's right – UX award-winner Tal Florentin has created a comic series titled 'The Adventures of UX Hero. "Jonathan Sketch, the leading character of UX Hero isn't a super hero exactly," explains Florentin. "He is like you and me. He finds his design skills and becomes something like the MacGyver of UX design, dealing with cases and teaching methods and secret tips for designers."

Wanting to create a new and exciting form of sharing UX case studies, tips and stories, the comic series has become a hit with UX specialists and comic fans alike. See more issues and download the first issue for free over on the UX Hero website.

The UX hero isn't your ordinary superhero

With humour as well as solid advice, this is a must-see for UX designers

You can download the first issue for free

