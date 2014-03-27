Topics

DC Comics unveils new Batman logo

By  

As the Caped Crusader reaches the grand old age of 75, DC celebrates with this dramatic new logo design.

Happy birthday Batman! The Caped Crusader is having his 75th anniversary this year, and from comics to Christopher Nolan movies to videogames - not to mention the as-yet-untitled Superman/Batman movie to come, he's more popular than ever.

Now, to celebrate the three-quarter-century milestone, DC has unveiled this new 75th Anniversary Batman logo, combining the famous Bat symbol with '75' in block-style type similar to that used in Superman's own 75th-anniversary logo last year (but with a slightly less off-the-wall treatment overall).

It's a strikingly simple, monochrome design and one we suspect has been designed for social media and smaller smartphone screens; it looks like it will scale up and down perfectly.

Batman first appeared in 1939, in the comic book Detective Comics #27, and DC plans a range of celebrations to celebrate its anniversary throughout the year, centring around a worldwide Batman Day on Jun 23. You can find more details of what's in store here.

See more articles

Topics

Logos
Comics

Related articles