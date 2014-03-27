DC Comics unveils new Batman logo

Happy birthday Batman! The Caped Crusader is having his 75th anniversary this year, and from comics to Christopher Nolan movies to videogames - not to mention the as-yet-untitled Superman/Batman movie to come, he's more popular than ever.

Now, to celebrate the three-quarter-century milestone, DC has unveiled this new 75th Anniversary Batman logo, combining the famous Bat symbol with '75' in block-style type similar to that used in Superman's own 75th-anniversary logo last year (but with a slightly less off-the-wall treatment overall).

It's a strikingly simple, monochrome design and one we suspect has been designed for social media and smaller smartphone screens; it looks like it will scale up and down perfectly.

Batman first appeared in 1939, in the comic book Detective Comics #27, and DC plans a range of celebrations to celebrate its anniversary throughout the year, centring around a worldwide Batman Day on Jun 23. You can find more details of what's in store here.