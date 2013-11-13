Batman fights Superman in new movie concept art

These paintings were created for charity - but have the Snyder seal of endorsement

Batman and Superman are two of the most iconic characters created by some of the greatest comic book artists of all time. The news of the sequel to Man of Steel got comic-film fans in a flurry, with the addition of Ben Affleck as Batman almost shutting down the internet.

Love it or hate it, the sequel is one of the most anticipated movies to come out in recent years. In a recent interview with Yahoo!, director Zack Snyder stated that there'll be 'some physical conflicts' between the two characters in the new movie - and showed off this concept art created in aid of the We Can Be Heroes charity.

While this isn't official concept art for the movie, Snyder was enthusiastic about the paintings, describing them as "super cool" so the artists are obviously thinking what he's thinking. And he also made it clear that there will be physical conflict between the superheroes in the forthcoming film.

Altogether now... "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

