The 13 best magazine covers of 2014

The art of print design and magazine covers is more important than ever. With cutbacks, iPads, and the internet, it's imperative that art directors, editors, and photographers get their magazine covers right.

Thankfully, celebrations such as the D&AD awards continue to support the art of magazine covers. And rightly so; just take a look at our pick of inspiring magazine covers and you could be surprised at the array of talent on offer.

Phil Sharp's keen eye for a portrait shot makes this cover a winner

Having only started up back in 2013, the team at London in Stereo have gone from strength-to-strength. Offering gig listings, interviews and reviews to the people of London, this festival edition cover really caught our eye. Snapped by photographer Phil Sharp and designed by Dave Rowlinson, it's certainly something to get excited about.

Little White Lies produce another amazing cover design thanks to Studio Muti

Independent movie magazine Little White Lies know as much about film as they do about design. Producing a beautiful bi-monthly print magazine, the pages are always something to marvel at. This incredible illustrative cover was created by Studio Muti and has proven itself as one of their best covers ever.

The magazine cover harks back to the original Godzilla offerings

Another movie magazine but with an entirely different cover design strategy. To celebrate the release of Godzilla, Empire created this massive limited edition homage to the world's favourite lizard. Harking back to the traditional Japanese Godzilla offerings, this is a cover that is truly stunning.

Artist Kyle Bean showcases his unfathomable talents with this brilliant cover

We're huge fans of artist Kyle Bean here at Creative Bloq, so when we spotted this magazine cover design for The Guardian Weekend, we were instantly in awe. His clever dipiction of the Edward Snowden controversy is perfectly and simply executed with his striking paper art. Definitely one of our favourite works from Bean.

Lucky Peach strike again with another awesome cover design

Lucky Peach are always inventive with their cover designs; focusing on the food industry allows them to really play with their food without being told off by their parents. This incredible cover was art directed by Walter Green and showcases the publication's ability to really bring a splash of colour to the shelves.

The colours teamed with the font choices really makes this cover stand out

The Wire magazine always produce a gorgeous, photographic cover design and this one featuring Yoshimi P-We is by far, one of our favourites. The subtle, summery colour palette teamed with a carefully selected font really makes this cover pop.

Computer Arts scratches away the competition with this amazing cover design

The Computer Arts team have really been on their A-game this year when it comes to designing front covers, with highlights including this brilliant glow-in-the-dark offering and some stunning interactive covers for the digital editions. However we've selected this scratchcard-effect cover created by the ever-talented Andrew Gibbs that really made this issue stand out on the shelves as well as adding a piece of tactile fun.

Take a look at the video above which explains the process behind the cover design!

Printed Pages go for a seamless and unique design for their Spring issue

As the printed magazine of It's Nice That, it's almost a certainty that the design of Printed Pages was always going to be beautiful. The cover design for their Spring issue is clever, fresh and eye-catching, with clever shadow work and colour matching making it a favourite.

Eye magazine focus their visuals on one of the most iconic logo designs

As the international review of graphic design, Eye is a quarterly printed magazine about graphic design and visual culture so it's no wonder that they put one of Britain's most iconic logo designs on their front cover. Simple but packed full of inspiration, this is a bold cover design for all the right reasons.

Anorak make kids (and grown-ups) happy with gorgeous, illustrative cover designs

Priding themselves on being 'The Happy Mag for Kids', Anorak do so much more than that. Their overall design will have you grinning from ear to ear, with this illustrative offering only teasing what's waiting for you inside the pages. We absolutely adore this cover design.

Wired covers never fail to grab the attention and reflect the tech-world zeitgeist, and this stunning Edward Snowden shot by Platon is no exception. Whatever you think of the man, or the magazine, there's no doubt this denying this is a powerful, evocative image.

Illustrating the 'Imagination' issue of New Scientist magazine fell to Becky Bolton and Louise Chappell, aka Good Wives and Warriors and we love what they did with it. A beautiful, and deceptively intricate design that truly illuminates and enhances the words rather than detracts from them – as all great examples of editorial illustration should do.

Web design bible net magazine celebrated its 20th anniversary in November, and its December issue featured this suitably celebratory design – bright, colourful and brimming with optimism, just like the web design industry itself.

Have you got a favourite magazine cover of the year so far? Let us know in the comments box below!