Album artwork of the week: In Circles' 'Void of Illusion'

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Void of Illusion' from In Circles.

Created by Hamburg based designer Florian Schommer, the pair of designs are gorgeously crafted with adorable pattern work and inspiring custom typography. The colour scheme used throughout the releases perfectly compliments the clear vinyl - letting the patterns Schommer has created speak for themselves.

The typography is echoed on the back of the sleeve, effortlessly adhering to smaller track titles as well as the larger, band name execution. It's a beautiful offering that has us begging to get our hands on it.

