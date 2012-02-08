Are you up for the Secret London challenge?

The organisers are looking for work from both student and professional illustrators on the theme of Secret London. Here's what the Association of Illustrators has to say:

“Entries can depict little known or unusual aspects of the Capital's history, culture, characters and communities - past or present. This is an exciting challenge for artists to celebrate a vibrant, multi-layered London in a way it has never been seen before."

The competition is open to students and illustrators from all over the world, with the top 50 shortlisted entries being displayed at the London Transport Museum from Tuesday 13 November to Monday 10 December 2012.

The very best entries could also scoop a modest cash prize of £750 for third place, £1,000 for second place and £2,000, with the winners being announced at a private ceremony on Monday 12 November 2012.

The deadline for entries is 5pm, Friday 6 April 2012.