Beard of the Week: Nik Roope

Our inaugural foray into the world of facial hair leads us to Nik Roope's proud, Scandinavian mane ...

"Just to be clear," Nik Roope said when contacted him about being Beard of the Week, "I've not just leaped on the beard-waggon. I've fostered facial hair for over a decade. The only time my wife has seen skin was one Movember, when I carved out a moustache for the month."

We asked the Poke founder and creative director three, face-rug related questions:

Computer Arts: Describe your beard in six words?
Nicolas Roope: Refuge for small birds, insects, crumbs.

CA: Top three bearded tyrants?
NR: Blackbeard, Hitler – I think of it as a tiny beard rather than small moustache – and Attila the Hun – his beardy style now popular among Hell's Angels.

CA: You pitch for a dream job. The client will only work with if you shave your beard off. It's a dealbreaker. What do you do?
NR: It'll grow back.

Find our more about Nik and his beard on Twitter: @nikroope

Who should we feature next week? Man or woman, tweet you nominations @ComputerArts

