Topics

Blend textures in Photoshop

By () Graphic design  

Max Spencer demonstrates how to put a unique spin on your illustrations using textures, lighting effects and traditional media.

It's always nice to get away from the computer screen from time to time. In this project, I take you on a journey from digital to print and back again, walking you through the process of creating textures and other effects to add a hand-finished feel to your work.

Combining traditional techniques with digital processes is an effective way of preventing your illustration becoming stale, and a great way to inject some playfulness back in to your workflow. The nice thing about the process is that, over time, you begin to build a huge library of stock images that you can dip in and out of, saving a lot of precious time and money, which is especially useful when you have a tight deadline and budget to meet.

In this tutorial we get messy with textures and experimental with lighting, as I show you a few techniques that I use to add depth to my work. I then touch on how you can create unique prints from your digital illustrations.

Click here to download the support files (21.8MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles