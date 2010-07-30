Blend textures in Photoshop

It's always nice to get away from the computer screen from time to time. In this project, I take you on a journey from digital to print and back again, walking you through the process of creating textures and other effects to add a hand-finished feel to your work.

Combining traditional techniques with digital processes is an effective way of preventing your illustration becoming stale, and a great way to inject some playfulness back in to your workflow. The nice thing about the process is that, over time, you begin to build a huge library of stock images that you can dip in and out of, saving a lot of precious time and money, which is especially useful when you have a tight deadline and budget to meet.

In this tutorial we get messy with textures and experimental with lighting, as I show you a few techniques that I use to add depth to my work. I then touch on how you can create unique prints from your digital illustrations.

Click here to download the support files (21.8MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free