80 top branding tips in the new Computer Arts

Computer Arts issue 245 - a branding special - is on sale now

The latest issue of Computer Arts, 245, is on sale – and it's a very, very special issue, not least thanks to the mesmerising op art on the cover, courtesy of talented illustrator Karan Singh.

At the core is an extended 32-page feature that not only reveals the winners of the Brand Impact Awards 2015, but is packed with expert branding tips from the world-class agencies that made the shortlist.

Whether you're looking to jazz up your cultural branding, create better retail branding or achieve greater social impact, find out how the likes of johnson banks, Sagmeister & Walsh, The Partners, Moving Brands and more create world-class branding in issue 245.

Find out how to win over sceptical clients

Behind all world-class branding you'll find a strong relationship between designer and client - but of course not all clients are cooperative.

So, this issue you'll find an in-depth guide on how to win over sceptical clients, full of tips for negotiation and what to do when a client rejects your design.

Everything you need to know to legally protect your design work

Also inside issue 245 you'll find an essential legal guide for designers that'll help you navigate all the classic legal pitfalls for designers, plus behind-the-scenes on Taxi Studio's global rebrand for Carslberg and a lot more.

Inside Computer Arts issue 245

Why you should stop charging by the hour

Senior designer Kirsty Whittaker explains how NB Studio combined eight generations of apple expertise in a new identity for Aspall cider

Why Pentagram's Harry Pearce used his own blood to create a visceral visual treatment to mark 70 years since the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Behind the scenes on Radim Malinic's stunning 3D-printed numerals

Hey Studio's Veronica Fuerte explores whether the Tokyo logo fiasco was a witchhunt

The month's very best new graphic design, animation and motion work from around the world, and more

You can make huge savings on Computer Arts by signing up for a subscription to the magazine. Choose between the tactile print version, award-winning digital edition, or go for both with CA's special discounted bundle option.

Simply toggle between the options to see the massive savings you can make.

CA has curated the month's best new design work from around the world

Hey Studio's Veronica Fuerte discusses the Toyko Olympics logo saga

Discover the industry's hottest trends before everyone else

Liked this? Try these...