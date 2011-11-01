CA Inspiration - 1 November

I wouldn't normally bore anyone, ever, with what I dreamed about last night, but last night I dreamed that I got home from work and realised that I'd completely forgotten to do an inspiration blog. I felt awful about it. So here's today's; send things for tomorrow's via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Sarah Huston - Funbox Sunglasses



Salomon Ligthelm - Gravity - via Rash Ferguson



Sarah Underwood - Circus Animals



Noelia Lozano - Paper art



Gareth O'Brien - Teen Nick Halo Awards - via Oliver Sin



My Poor Brain - My Poor Brain Display font



Al Mercado - (I) Hate Everyone Of You



Typoster - Ampersand by Baskerville - via HoBoJoBo



Ugmonk - Premium Wood Ampersand - via Notcot



Lara Lee - My Favourite Animal - via Andy Martin



Jan Janeczek - Nike Shoez

