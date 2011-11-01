CA Inspiration - 1 November

I wouldn't normally bore anyone, ever, with what I dreamed about last night, but last night I dreamed that I got home from work and realised that I'd completely forgotten to do an inspiration blog. I felt awful about it. So here's today's; send things for tomorrow's via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.
Sarah Huston - Funbox Sunglasses
Salomon Ligthelm - Gravity - via Rash Ferguson
Sarah Underwood - Circus Animals
Gareth O'Brien - Teen Nick Halo Awards - via Oliver Sin
My Poor Brain - My Poor Brain Display font
Al Mercado - (I) Hate Everyone Of You
Typoster - Ampersand by Baskerville - via HoBoJoBo
Ugmonk - Premium Wood Ampersand - via Notcot
Lara Lee - My Favourite Animal - via Andy Martin