CA Inspiration - 29 November

Lots of video today, which makes a pleasant change, and I was delighted to find something newish from David OReilly; we had Story of Genki the other week, which I have to say I hadn't twigged as being from the same person as the amazing Please Say Something, which I featured on our rotten old blog quite a while back. Seen something even better? Let me know about it - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

David OReilly - The External World



Antonio Eugenio - Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde



DixonBaxi - Kommersant - via Visuelle



Jamie Wieck - #The50 Things Every Creative Should Know - via Sara



The Beauty of a Second - Seconds of Beauty



Mr Flurry - Typecut Experiments



Bram Vanhaeren - Work Hard Be Nice



Alex Mamontov - Mecenator - via Oliver Sin



John Kenn - Monsters on Post-It Notes - via Linda Coulter



Diluvio - Luis - via Andy Martin