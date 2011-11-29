Topics

CA Inspiration - 29 November

Roll up for our latest gallery of top-notch design, freshly prepared by Jim McCauley

Lots of video today, which makes a pleasant change, and I was delighted to find something newish from David OReilly; we had Story of Genki the other week, which I have to say I hadn't twigged as being from the same person as the amazing Please Say Something, which I featured on our rotten old blog quite a while back. Seen something even better? Let me know about it - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

David OReilly - The External World

Antonio Eugenio - Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

DixonBaxi - Kommersant - via Visuelle

Jamie Wieck - #The50 Things Every Creative Should Know

The Beauty of a Second - Seconds of Beauty

Mr Flurry - Typecut Experiments

Bram Vanhaeren - Work Hard Be Nice

Alex Mamontov - Mecenator - via Oliver Sin

John Kenn - Monsters on Post-It Notes

Diluvio - Luis - via Andy Martin

