Celebrate 2015 with 12 geometric type treatments

It's 2015 calendar season, and kicking the new year off is American illustrator and artist Matt W Moore with a vibrant collection of custom typographic treats to see you through the coming months.

For $39, you can get your hands on 12 unique typographic treatments – and Moore's put together a slick "behind-the-layers" time-lapse animation to show how he built up the experimental geometric artwork.

The MWM 2015 wall calendar is 11 x 17 inches (opened) and preorders ship on 1 December. Find out more on Moore's website.