Computer Arts Collection Volume 1 Part 5: Photography

Computer Arts Collection is a new annual series of six in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With 224 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.
Vol 1 Part 5 (Photography) includes a 48-page special project, guest-edited by Visual Advice, in which art director Julien De Repentigny joins forces with photographer Chris Turner to shoot a conceptual series for Getty Images. The duo walk through every stage of how they created the final eight shots, from initial concept, through sourcing props, lighting and setting up the shoots, through to final retouching - including in-depth video diaries (available for secure download).
It also features an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends and movements in photography, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading trend forecasting agency FranklinTill.
Other features include:
- Deep behind-the-scenes of inspiring commercial shoots, including Creature for District Clothing, Factory311 for Red Bull and Maud's D&AD Award-winning Blow Up magazine for Pool Collective
- In-depth report on the state of the photography industry, and how to make sure you thrive
- Ground-breaking uses of high-speed photography, slow-motion and CGI compositing
- A tour of stunning campaign backdrops in South America, Eastern Europe and South-East Asia