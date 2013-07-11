Computer Arts Collection Volume 2 Part 5: Photography

Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With 200 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the fields of graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

Volume 2 Part 5 focuses on photography. This issue's guest-edited Studio Project, complete with accompanying video diaries, follows FACTORY311 as the image production agency plans, art directs and shoots an edgy campaign for its new streetwear line - producing both a series of eye-catching stills and a slick video ad concurrently.

Our unmissable 20-page Trend Report is produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading creative consultancy FranklinTill.

Other features include:

Industry focus: we report of the growing trend for stills photographers moving into video work, and what this means for the industry

Interview: in-demand photographer and director Timothy Saccenti on working with New Era, Sony and more

Process: an in-depth look at the redesign of Aperture magazine, plus behind-the-scenes on fascinating photographic campaigns for Jim Rickey and Bosch

On sale in print here or in Magma, WHSmith, Barnes & Noble and Chapters - digitally editions are also available for your iPad or through Zinio.