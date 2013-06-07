The Computer Arts Essential Print glossary

Today we've released the Computer Arts Print Glossary - a unique mini app (available for purchase within the Computer Arts magazine app on Apple Newsstand) built for iPhone and iPad - giving you quick access to common, and not so common, printer terms.

So, if you're at the printer and a technician refers to 'Deckle Edge', 'Against the Grain' or even 'Cheating the Plate', with a quick sneaky glance at your phone you'll save any blushes. What's more, if you're an iPad user, keep it handy on your desk as an excellent quick reference.

You can either choose an entry by tapping on the appropriate letter on the Index screen, or simply swipe through all the entries. At any time you can return to the Index screen by tapping the button top-right.

The Computer Arts Glossary of Printer Terms is on sale in the Computer Arts app now for only £1.49. Pick it up at the links below and look out for our Type and Motion glossaries coming soon!

iTunes UK:

http://goo.gl/sMcPj

iTunes USA:

http://goo.gl/aib83