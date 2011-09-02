The Computer Arts Graduate Showcase workshops give you the unique opportunity to work closely with some of the UK's leading creatives, completing a live brief as you would in an agency environment. Strictly limited to 24 places per session, this is your chance to work with the creative directors of Studio Output, Eskimo and Dinosaur on a real-world project.

Each session is a very reasonable £50. You will have an iMac and all the necessary software and resources to complete the brief. You may be asked to work in groups for some of the session. At the end of each session there will be an informal portfolio review where you can get one-to-one advice on your portfolio from the creative directors and some other friends of Computer Arts.

There are two days, one in London and one in Manchester. Full details below.

London

8th September 2011

Shillington College

L7 East India House

109-117 Middlesex St

London

E1 7JF

MORNING SESSION: 9:30am - 1:30pm

Logo design workshop. Designing a logo for Ministry of Sound with Studio Output

Hosted by: Dan Moore, Creative Director, Studio Output

Studio Output

will revisit a branding project it did last year for Ministry of Sound Residents, revealing the intricacies of the campaign and how it designed a logo and other promotional materials and merchandise for the legendary club. After a brief introduction to the project, Creative Director Dan Moore will then set the brief, working closely with each attendee to developideas into a polished logo design. The session breaks down into these approximate timings:

9:15am

Attendees arrive. Coffee.

9:30am

Introduction from Dan Moore and brief set

10:30am

Attendees explore themes and concepts around the development of the logo - by sketching and working roughly on the Mac. These are then honed to a few clear ideas.

11:30am

Break, followed by individual review by Dan Moore

12:00pm-1:30pm

Crafting logo designs into a final, polished form.

Throughout the session Dan will be on hand to provide advice and opinion on layout, the drawn mark, concepts and anything else attendees want to chat about.

Price: £50

Strictly limited to 24 places

Buy tickets here

Please note, this session is LONDON: ADVANCE MORNING SESSION

Manchester

14th September 2011



Shillington College

L5 1 Portland St

Manchester

M1 3BE

MORNING SESSION: 9:30am - 1:30pm

Logo design workshop. Design a logo for the Manchester Design Symposium with Eskimo

Hosted by: John Owens, Creative Director and Mark Janson, MD, Eskimo

Leading agency Eskimo will set a creative brief to develop the branding for the Manchester Design Symnposium – an event which gathers together some of the world's most celebrated creatives to discuss current themes in design. The theme of next year's event is 'Design needs Technology' and with this in mind, Creative Director John Owens will set a brief to design a logo that not only continues the visual style of this year's event, but also tackles the theme of designers embracing new technologies. Starting with an introduction to Eskimo's work, John will then show the current identity for the Design Symposium. The session breaks down approximately as follows:

9:15am

Attendees arrive. Coffee.

9:30am

Introduction from John Owens and brief set.

10:30am

Attendees develop thumbnails and sketches.

11:30am

Break, followed by individual review by John and the Eskimo team.

12:00pm-1:30pm

Develop ideas into final design, with support from John and Eskimo throughout this process.

Price: £50

Strictly limited to 24 places

Buy tickets here

Please note, this session is MANCHESTER: ADVANCE MORNING SESSION

AFTERNOON SESSION: 2:30pm - 5:30pm

In store graphics with Dinosaur. Design a point of sale display for Reebok

Hosted byMark Beaumont, Creative Director, Dinosaur

One of Manchester's most respected design agencies,

Dinosaur

will set a creative brief to develop a point of sale display and in-store environment for Reebok. Considerations will include the limited availability of shop floor space, the competing brands on the shop floor, and the variety of customers. For the brief, the current concept created by Dinosaur will be presented as an introduction, and should be developed and carried through into point of sale format. The brief should consider the entire customer journey, from arriving at store to point of purchase. It can incorporate the use of traditional and digital media, from swing-tags, posters, and in-store graphics, interactive displays, augmented reality and more! It can appeal to any or all of the senses. Where you take this brief is limited only by your imagination.

The process will involve working individually to generate ideas, which will be grouped and taken forward in teams, encouraging collaborative working and mirroring the process of tackling a brief in an agency environment.

Session breakdown to follow.

Price: £50

Strictly limited to 24 places

Buy tickets here

Please note, this session is MANCHESTER: ADVANCE AFTERNOON SESSION

