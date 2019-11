My works always tend to have an abstract, sculptural feel to them.

Photorealism and simple vectors can be freshly remixed to create beautiful and powerful structures with a great deal of visual impact.

In this tutorial I'll show you a simple and fun way of mapping out your collages and a number of techniques you can use to help push your work in an exciting new direction.

Click here to download the support files (665KB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free