When we asked Phil to contribute to the Puzzle book supplement with issue 197 we had no idea how imaginative his 'Snowball Brawl' would be.

So much so that Phil decided to do more of his crazy fight scenes. Since his puzzle book feature Phil has whipped up a 'Water Fight', 'Food Fight', 'Pillow Fight'.

Phils newest and most spectacular of his fight scene creations is the 'Cat fight'.

"Look if you dare, they are getting more and more mental!"

Check out Phil's wonderful, varied range of illustrations, collage, and paintings online.