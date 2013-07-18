Create London commissions brilliant website takeover

Create London offered Hannah Perry a quite unique commission. The result is a mixed-media project, taking in both on and offline elements, which includes a stunning takeover of createlondon.org. It's called Have a Nice Day.

The project saw Perry run a workshop programme with southeast London teenagers. Together they created an immersive theatrical performance exploring how participants process images, sound, news, facts and trends, and the influences these things have on their lives.

To complete the website takeover, online platform bubblebyte invited eight artists – Alexandria McCrosky, Borna Sammak, Richard Healy, Daniel Shanken, Black Argos, Alex Rathbone, Menna Comenetti and Milo Brennan – to respond to eight sound elements from the soundboard generated during the workshops hosted by Perry.

All artists produced an image in response to an audio track from a soundboard created and compiled by bubblebye.org. The finished piece takes the form of a thin legend at the bottom of each webpage at createlondon.org. Clicking a colour or symbol activates a song and one of the artists’ visual responses.

The soundboard's triggered when various elements are clicked or hovered over. Images appear as backgrounds on the webpage when the associated song is playing.

Find out more at createlondon.org