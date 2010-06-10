Create a slick motion graphics reel

A good showreel is an essential tool for anybody working in video effects, animation or motion graphics.

With only a matter of minutes to impress your potential clients, it's important to present a portfolio that's high quality and snappy.

In this tutorial I explain how to collate your material and put it together in a showreel format, giving you tips on everything from sourcing music to structuring the reel, as well as how to use it to promote yourself and win new work. I've used Adobe After Effects here, but if you prefer to use another editing program such as Final Cut or Premiere Pro, the same principles can be applied.

See my own showreel here.

Click here to download the tutorial for free